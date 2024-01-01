rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631663
Visit the zoo (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project, W.P.A., Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Visit the zoo (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project, W.P.A., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631663

View License

Editorial use only

Visit the zoo (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project, W.P.A., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More