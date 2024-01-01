rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631665
Liberty stands for security (1986) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library…
Liberty stands for security (1986) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631665

View License

Editorial use only

More