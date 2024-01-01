https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631665Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLiberty stands for security (1986) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631665View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2705 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3390 x 4386 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3390 x 4386 px | 300 dpi | 85.12 MBFree DownloadLiberty stands for security (1986) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More