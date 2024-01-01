rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631667
Wipe out discrimination. CIO says "Wipe out discrimination" (1947) vintage poster by Milton Ackoff. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wipe out discrimination. CIO says "Wipe out discrimination" (1947) vintage poster by Milton Ackoff. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631667

View License

Editorial use only

Wipe out discrimination. CIO says "Wipe out discrimination" (1947) vintage poster by Milton Ackoff. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More