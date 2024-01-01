rawpixel
Keep kites and classified information off telephone lines (1964) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631669

Editorial use only

