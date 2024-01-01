rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631672
Religious book week. Good books build character (1925) Abraham Lincoln poster by Charles Buckles Falls. Original public…
Religious book week. Good books build character (1925) Abraham Lincoln poster by Charles Buckles Falls. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8631672

Editorial use only

