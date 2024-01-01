https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLos Angeles - fly TWA! / Bob Smith. (1950) vintage poster by Robert Harmer Smith. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631673View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 748 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2181 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7442 x 11941 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7442 x 11941 px | 300 dpi | 508.53 MBFree DownloadLos Angeles - fly TWA! / Bob Smith. (1950) vintage poster by Robert Harmer Smith. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More