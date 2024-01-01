rawpixel
The Quartier Latin. A magazine devoted to the arts (1890) vintage poster by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8631677

Editorial use only

