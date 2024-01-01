https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Ault & Wiborg Co. makers of lithographic & letter press printing inks, Cincinnati, Chicago. (1900) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631679View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2638 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3227 x 4281 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3227 x 4281 px | 300 dpi | 79.09 MBFree DownloadThe Ault & Wiborg Co. makers of lithographic & letter press printing inks, Cincinnati, Chicago. (1900) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More