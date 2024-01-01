https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631681Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChildren painting a wall. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631681View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2410 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9099 x 6266 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9099 x 6266 px | 300 dpi | 326.28 MBFree DownloadChildren painting a wall. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More