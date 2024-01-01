rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631683
The Bostonian. June. 10c. (1896) vintage poster by Arthur Garfield Learned. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631683

View License

Editorial use only

