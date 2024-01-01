https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIt's enough to make a horse laugh (1896) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631686View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5515 x 3661 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5515 x 3661 px | 300 dpi | 115.57 MBFree DownloadIt's enough to make a horse laugh (1896) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More