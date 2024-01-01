https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631700Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIdelle Weber. Bertha Schaefer Gallery. (1964) American poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631700View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1187 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3462 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5410 x 5352 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5410 x 5352 px | 300 dpi | 165.71 MBFree DownloadIdelle Weber. Bertha Schaefer Gallery. (1964) American poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More