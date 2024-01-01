rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631706
"No mas Vietnam in Central America and the Caribbean" (1983) vintage poster by Eduardo Ram&iacute;rez Villamizar. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"No mas Vietnam in Central America and the Caribbean" (1983) vintage poster by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631706

View License

Editorial use only

"No mas Vietnam in Central America and the Caribbean" (1983) vintage poster by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More