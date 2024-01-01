https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631715Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStones, mindfulness isolated psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8631715View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3716 x 2090 px | 300 dpi | 71.61 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3716 x 2090 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Stones, mindfulness isolated psdMore