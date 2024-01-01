rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631719
In giving freedom to the slave, honourable alike in what we give and what we preserve. Abraham Lincoln (1971) vintage poster…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

In giving freedom to the slave, honourable alike in what we give and what we preserve. Abraham Lincoln (1971) vintage poster by Paul Peter Piech. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631719

View License

In giving freedom to the slave, honourable alike in what we give and what we preserve. Abraham Lincoln (1971) vintage poster by Paul Peter Piech. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More