https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631726Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvan's excelsior globes (1899) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631726View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1055 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3078 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8977 x 10208 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8977 x 10208 px | 300 dpi | 524.39 MBFree DownloadEvan's excelsior globes (1899) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More