Chicago kennel club, eighth annual dog show, first regiment armory, 16th and Michigan Ave. (1909). Original public domain…
Chicago kennel club, eighth annual dog show, first regiment armory, 16th and Michigan Ave. (1909). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631734

View License

Editorial use only

Chicago kennel club, eighth annual dog show, first regiment armory, 16th and Michigan Ave. (1909). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

