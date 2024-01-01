https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631737Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Rocket Book (1912) vintage children poster by Peter Newell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631737View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1935 x 2523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1935 x 2523 px | 300 dpi | 27.97 MBFree DownloadThe Rocket Book (1912) vintage children poster by Peter Newell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More