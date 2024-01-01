rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631737
The Rocket Book (1912) vintage children poster by Peter Newell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Rocket Book (1912) vintage children poster by Peter Newell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631737

View License

Editorial use only

The Rocket Book (1912) vintage children poster by Peter Newell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More