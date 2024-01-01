https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe national parks preserve wild life (1936) poster by Works Progress Administration Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631746View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2743 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6443 x 8222 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6443 x 8222 px | 300 dpi | 303.16 MBFree DownloadThe national parks preserve wild life (1936) poster by Works Progress Administration Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More