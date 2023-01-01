https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632605Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown vintage butterfly png sticker, insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8632605View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3368 x 4715 pxCompatible with :Brown vintage butterfly png sticker, insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMore