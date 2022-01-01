https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSanta Claus, vintage portrait collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8632876View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3806 x 4756 px | 300 dpi | 148.76 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2801 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3806 x 4756 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Santa Claus, vintage portrait collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore