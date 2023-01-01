Blue spotted butterfly png sticker, exotic insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 8634086 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 875 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1094 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 1500 x 2057 px