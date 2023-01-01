https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634086Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue spotted butterfly png sticker, exotic insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8634086View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 875 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1094 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1500 x 2057 pxCompatible with :Blue spotted butterfly png sticker, exotic insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelMore