Blue spotted butterfly, exotic insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8634088 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1500 x 2057 px | 300 dpi | 49.53 MB Small JPEG 875 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1500 x 2057 px | 300 dpi