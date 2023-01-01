Art nouveau butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 8634926 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 960 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1200 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 1446 x 1807 px