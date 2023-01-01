E.A. Séguy's botanical divider, vintage patterned collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8634989 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi | 93.88 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi