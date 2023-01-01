https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634992Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextE.A. Séguy's botanical png divider sticker, vintage patterned design, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8634992View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 2500 pxCompatible with :E.A. Séguy's botanical png divider sticker, vintage patterned design, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More