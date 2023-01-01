https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635089Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeron bird png sticker, vintage animal on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8635089View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 2000 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 3862 x 4827 pxCompatible with :Heron bird png sticker, vintage animal on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More