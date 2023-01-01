https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636127Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8636127View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4055 x 2282 pxCompatible with :Art nouveau butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelMore