https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636172Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextL. Price, ancient Greek statue illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8636172View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 102.23 MBL. Price, ancient Greek statue illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore