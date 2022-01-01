https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636393Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious design psd, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8636393View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3573 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 318.68 MBSmall JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3573 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious design psd, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.More