https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8636398View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1001 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2582 x 3871 pxCompatible with :Png Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore