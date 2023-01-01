https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636706Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8636706View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1373 x 1923 px | 300 dpi | 41.61 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1373 x 1923 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Autumn butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More