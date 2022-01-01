https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhone call png communication sticker, transparent background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8636951View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Phone call png communication sticker, transparent background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More