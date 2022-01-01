https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage rotary beige telephone clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8636952View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 145.37 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage rotary beige telephone clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More