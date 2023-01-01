https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637178Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage exotic butterfly, insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8637178View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3176 x 1787 px | 300 dpi | 91.63 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3176 x 1787 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage exotic butterfly, insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More