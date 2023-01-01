https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637419Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage US star png red and blue sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8637419View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1099 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1373 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4394 x 4800 pxCompatible with :Vintage US star png red and blue sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More