https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextE.A. Séguy's butterfly iPhone wallpaper, vintage pattern background, remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8637628View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 80.53 MBE.A. Séguy's butterfly iPhone wallpaper, vintage pattern background, remixed by rawpixel.More