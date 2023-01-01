https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637632Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextE.A. Séguy's butterfly background, vintage pattern, remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8637632View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 95.41 MBE.A. Séguy's butterfly background, vintage pattern, remixed by rawpixel.More