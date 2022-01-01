https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWooden rectangle frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8637876View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi | 161.11 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wooden rectangle frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore