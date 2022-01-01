https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoseph Clement's png Aeronautics, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8638026View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 953 x 1693 pxCompatible with :Joseph Clement's png Aeronautics, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore