https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638656Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextE.A. Séguy's png butterfly sticker, vintage insect set on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8638656View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3840 x 4800 pxCompatible with :E.A. Séguy's png butterfly sticker, vintage insect set on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMore