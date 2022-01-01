https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLuxury ornate png frame in gold vintage style, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8638870View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 799 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 999 pxBest Quality PNG 1617 x 1077 pxCompatible with :Luxury ornate png frame in gold vintage style, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore