Coat of arms clipart psd. The seven days of creation are illustrated in the panels at the top of the map. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8638878 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1276 x 1594 px | 300 dpi | 24.89 MB Small JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1276 x 1594 px | 300 dpi