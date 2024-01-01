https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639137Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree old open book isolated psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8639137View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3132 x 1762 px | 300 dpi | 45.28 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3132 x 1762 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Free old open book isolated psdMore