https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639195Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunset Magazine: Thanksgiving Number, November (1904) vintage poster by Lafayette Maynard Dixon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639195View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2351 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2419 x 3601 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2419 x 3601 px | 300 dpi | 49.89 MBFree DownloadSunset Magazine: Thanksgiving Number, November (1904) vintage poster by Lafayette Maynard Dixon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More