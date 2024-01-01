https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639197Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrolley trips on a Bay State Triangle (1897) vintage poster by Charles H. Woodbury. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639197View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2397 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6913 x 4734 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6913 x 4734 px | 300 dpi | 187.3 MBFree DownloadTrolley trips on a Bay State Triangle (1897) vintage poster by Charles H. Woodbury. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More