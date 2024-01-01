https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWelcome to our boys (1899) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639205View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 758 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2210 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7138 x 11304 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7138 x 11304 px | 300 dpi | 461.74 MBFree DownloadWelcome to our boys (1899) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More