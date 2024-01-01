https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639207Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMelting snows, a new book (1895) vintage poster by Dodd, Mead, & Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639207View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3200 x 4100 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3200 x 4100 px | 300 dpi | 75.11 MBFree DownloadMelting snows, a new book (1895) vintage poster by Dodd, Mead, & Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More