https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639210Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextI like books! Book week, November 11-17 (1962) vintage poster by Kate Seredy. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639210View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 914 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2667 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6754 x 8864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6754 x 8864 px | 300 dpi | 342.61 MBFree DownloadI like books! Book week, November 11-17 (1962) vintage poster by Kate Seredy. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More