https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639211Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhiladelphia - Carpenters' Hall (1936-1941) poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639211View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2428 x 3234 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2428 x 3234 px | 300 dpi | 44.97 MBFree DownloadPhiladelphia - Carpenters' Hall (1936-1941) poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More